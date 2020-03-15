UFC President Dana White announces next weekend’s event is being moved from London

UFC president Dana White has announced that next weekend’s card scheduled to take place in London will be relocated to another venue due to coronavirus.

The threat of the coronavirus outbreak has caused numerous sports leagues around the world to postpone or cancel their seasons. The NHL, the MLB, the NBA and other sports leagues in North America, as well as numerous sports leagues in Europe and Asia, have decided to pull the plug on their events. For the UFC and White, though, it’s been mostly business as usual as White has been adamant the promotion won’t cancel its events despite most other leagues doing just that.

Although no fans were in attendance for the event, the UFC Brasilia card still took place on Saturday in Brazil. Next week the Octagon is headed back to London, but unfortunately, that card can’t take place in London now due to a travel ban. So while White didn’t want to do it, he had to announce on Saturday after UFC Brasilia that, regrettably, the UFC London card has to be moved to another venue.

Check out what White said (via ESPN).

White also revealed that the Portland and Columbus cards set to take place at the UFC Apex will also need to be moved to other venues.

You can watch White’s full interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter below.

White also said in the interview that the UFC 249 card set for April in Brooklyn, New York, is still on as of now, though it won’t be taking place in New York. The UFC is adamant that the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson lightweight title fight will still take place, but since New York has banned mass gatherings, that event will have to be moved to another locale as well.

