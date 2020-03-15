UFC President Dana White announces Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will take place on April 18

Good news for fight fans, as Dana White recently confirmed that April’s highly anticipated UFC lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is a go.

The UFC President recently spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto where he shared the following update on the UFC 249 headliner.

“That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that. Do not worry,” Dana White insisted. “Khabib vs. Tony will happen.”

The proposed Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight has seem cursed for some time now. ‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ have been slated to fight on four occasions in the past, however none of those proposed bouts ever came to fruition due to injuries and botched weight cuts.

UFC 249 was slated to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will still fight on that date, just not in New York.

“Khabib vs. Tony won’t be in Brooklyn or Las Vegas. There is no venue yet.”

The UFC’s reigning lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, currently sports a perfect professional record of 28-0.

‘The Eagle’ captured the promotions vacant lightweight title with a win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, and has since gone on to score stoppage victories over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in his first two title defenses.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA) is currently riding a twelve-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

What do you think of Dana White and the UFC continuing to proceed with events in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic? Are you happy that the promotion is still planning to have Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight on April 18? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020