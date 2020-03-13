Dana White addresses the coronavirus and the future plans for UFC events

UFC president Dana White has provided fans with an update regarding the immediate future of all UFC events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports leagues all around the world have experienced widespread postponements and cancellations as a result of COVID-19, with the anticipation being that this is just the beginning for many countries.

White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship had previously been keeping their cards fairly close to their chest, until last night, when White posted the following video to his Instagram account.

“Hey everyone, UFC president Dana White here,” White said. “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus, and its potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff and fans around the world. We’re moving forward with all our UFC live events. But, we’re going to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.

“Some of the events will be moved from their original host city to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas, and, unfortunately, fans may not be allowed to attend the events,” White added. “You know I hate this, but the decision has been made in the best interests of everyone involved with our events including fans, athletes, staff and media partners. The events are still going to be broadcast live on ESPN the network and ESPN+ here in the United States.”

White went on to confirm that fans will still be able to watch on UFC Fight Pass as well as set media platforms around the world before discussing refunds.

“Fans who had tickets to the event can get a full refund at the point of purchase,” White said. “This is a very tough situation that is constantly evolving, so we will keep you updated as best we can. We greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support – thank you guys very much”.

This is a very fluid situation, as Dana White stated, and we’ll have more information for you as and when we receive it.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.