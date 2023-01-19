UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed.

The eleven fighters recently removed from the UFC’s active roster are listed below:

Bantamweight: Brandon Davis (14-10 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Brandon Davis — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Brandon Davis made his return to the UFC in 2021 as he dropped down to bantamweight and suffered a first-round TKO loss to Dana Batgerel. He then lost a split decision to Mana Martinez back in October and went 2-7 in the UFC over two stints.

Bantamweight: Vince Morales (11-7 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Vince Morales — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Vince Morales went 3-5 in the UFC and ended his run on a two-fight losing skid. Last time out, he dropped a decision to Miles Johns. He had wins over Louis Smolka, Drako Rodriguez, and Aiemann Zahabi.

Bantamweight: Kevin Natividad (9-4 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Kevin Natividad — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Natividad went 0-3 in the UFC and dropped a split decision to Ricky Turcios back in November. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Batgerel in the first round and was knocked out by Johns in his debut.

Welterweight: Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-2 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Omargadzhiev suffered a decision loss to Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 280 and in his promotional debut, suffered a decision loss to Caio Borralho as he went 0-2 in the UFC.

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva (21-5 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Raulian Paiva — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Paiva last fought back in June when he dropped a decision to Sergey Morozov after being knocked out by Sean O’Malley in the fight prior. The 27-year-old ends his UFC tenure with a record of 3-4 in the promotion.

Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez (22-9-1 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Alejandro Perez — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Alejandro Perez had been in the UFC since 2014 and went 8-4-1 in the promotion. He last fought back in February when he dropped a decision to Jonathan Martinez. The Mexican was 1-3 in his last four.

Bantamweight: Jay Perrin (10-7 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Jay Perrin — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Jay Perrin suffered a first-round submission loss to Raul Rosas Jr. back at UFC 282 in December. The 29-year-old went 0-3 in the UFC and hinted at retirement after the loss at UFC 282.

Featherweight: Marcelo Rojo (16-9 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Marcelo Rojo — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Rojo is a teammate of Brandon Moreno but went 0-3 in the UFC. He last fought back at UFC Orlando losing by second-round TKO to Francis Marshall. He also suffered a submission loss to Kyler Phillips and was TKO’d by Charles Jourdain in his debut.

Bantamweight: Liudvik Sholinian (9-3-1 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Liudvik Sholinian — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Sholinian last fought back in November when he dropped a decision to Johnny Munoz Jr. which dropped him to 0-2 in the UFC. In his debut, he lost a decision on short notice to Jack Shore after competing on TUF 29.

Lightweight: Michael Trizano (10-3)

❌ Fighter removed: Michael Trizano — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 18, 2023

Michael Trizano is the only fighter on this list who won their last fight but the scrap was the last fight of his deal. The TUF 27 winner scored a KO win over Seung Woo Choi at UFC 281 back in November. Trizano went 4-3 in the UFC.

Women’s flyweight: Sijara Eubanks (7-7 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Sijara Eubanks — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 19, 2023

Eubanks was supposed to return last weekend but weight issues forced the fight to be pulled. Prior to that, she suffered a TKO loss to Melissa Gatto.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the UFC?