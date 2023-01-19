Darren Till believes “it’s probably the end” for Conor McGregor despite still being the “biggest name in the sport”

Darren Till believes it’s likely the end of Conor McGregor as a top MMA fighter.

McGregor has been one of the best fighters in the sport – and the most popular – for the last several years but has been out for over a year now due to his broken leg. It appears he is getting closer to a return, but Till doesn’t think it will go well for him if he returns.

“I think Conor has been there and done it, made his money and now he’s happy,” Till said to Basketball Insiders. “I’m sure he probably wants to come back but deep down he knows life’s different now. I think it’s probably the end for Conor but he’s still the biggest name in the sport.”

McGregor is on a two-fight losing skid and is just 1-3 in his last four since he boxed Floyd Mayweather. Till, as well, is not the first fighter to say something similar as Paul Felder also thought the sport has passed the Irishman by.

“I don’t mean this in any disrespect, but I do think the division is just passing him by badly,” Felder said The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I think it’s passing a lot of us. I’m older than him by a few years at least but this next generation of fighters, if you’re not in there mixing it up with them and on the mats with those types of dudes every day — I know he’s training — but he’s going to have to definitely hope for fights like Michael Chandler, who’s a beast but those are the guys you can still compete with. You don’t want to be fighting Arman Tsarukyan or [Mateusz] Gamrot or these young, hungry absolute maniacs that are working their way up the division.”

Conor McGregor (22-6) has lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier with his last win coming in January 2020 which was a first-round TKO over Donald Cerrone.

Darren Till (18-5-1), meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing skid and is just 1-5 in his last six with his last win coming in November of 2019 which was a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.

What do you make of Darren Till saying Conor McGregor is done?