UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results: Main event official, Edson Barboza hits featherweight limit

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens for a third time in eight days with the surprisingly stacked UFC on ESPN 8 card.
The card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between former DREAM, Strikeforce and K-1 heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem, and Walt Harris, who returns to the cage after the tragic death of his daughter, Aniah Blanchard.
The UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event will occur in the strawweight division, where former title challenger Claudia Gadelha will take on Angela Hill, who seems to fight once a week lately.
Other highlights of the card include the featherweight debut of long-time lightweight contender Edson Barboza, who takes on Dan Ige, and a short-notice featherweight fight between bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.
On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC on ESPN 8 bill stepped onto the scales to weigh-in for battle.
Get the full weigh-in results below (via MMA Junkie)
**Refresh for updates**
UFC on ESPN 8 Main Card | 9:00pm ET
- Alistair Overeem (243.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)
- Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)
- Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)
- Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
- Marlon Vera (145.5) vs. Song Yadong (145.5)
UFC on ESPN 8 Undercard | 6:00pm ET
- Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (171)
- Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)
- Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera () – Rivera, a short-notice replacement, will be weighed in separately.
- Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)
- Mara Romero Borella (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)
- Don’Tale Mayes (241) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255)
Note: Marvin Vettori, whose middleweight fight with Karl Roberson was canceled at the last minute, weighed in for the event, tipping the scales at 203.5lbs.