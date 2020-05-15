UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results: Main event official, Edson Barboza hits featherweight limit

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens for a third time in eight days with the surprisingly stacked UFC on ESPN 8 card.

The card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between former DREAM, Strikeforce and K-1 heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem, and Walt Harris, who returns to the cage after the tragic death of his daughter, Aniah Blanchard.

The UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event will occur in the strawweight division, where former title challenger Claudia Gadelha will take on Angela Hill, who seems to fight once a week lately.

Other highlights of the card include the featherweight debut of long-time lightweight contender Edson Barboza, who takes on Dan Ige, and a short-notice featherweight fight between bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC on ESPN 8 bill stepped onto the scales to weigh-in for battle.

Get the full weigh-in results below (via MMA Junkie)

UFC on ESPN 8 Main Card | 9:00pm ET

Alistair Overeem (243.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Marlon Vera (145.5) vs. Song Yadong (145.5)

UFC on ESPN 8 Undercard | 6:00pm ET

Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (171)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)

Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera () – Rivera, a short-notice replacement, will be weighed in separately.

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Mara Romero Borella (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Don’Tale Mayes (241) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255)

Note: Marvin Vettori, whose middleweight fight with Karl Roberson was canceled at the last minute, weighed in for the event, tipping the scales at 203.5lbs.