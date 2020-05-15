Marvin Vettori willing to fight at 205lbs this Saturday, Cub Swanson responds

Cub Swanson has teased the idea of a huge jump up in weight in order to fight Marvin Vettori this weekend.

Vettori was set to square off with Karl Roberson on Wednesday night, but after Roberson dropped out due to reported issues with his weight cut, Vettori unleashed on him in the fighter hotel on the day of the event.

Despite that, it appears as if the controversial Italian fighter is keeping his eyes on the prize after claiming that he could fight at light heavyweight this weekend.

So tomorrow I’m weighing in at 205, any 205er willing to step up? Or any 185er that wouldn’t need to cut weight also willing? I’m here, whoever I’m down 👍🏻 @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) May 15, 2020

I could make 185 but 205 would be tough for me 😕 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 15, 2020

“So tomorrow I’m weighing in at 205, any 205er willing to step up? Or any 185er that wouldn’t need to cut weight also willing? I’m here, whoever I’m down,” Vettori wrote.

“I could make 185 but 205 would be tough for me,” Swanson responded.

It feels as if this was probably nothing more than a light-hearted suggestion from Swanson, but either way, Vettori is clearly dying to get back in the Octagon in one way or another – and it’s not hard to see why.

He’s had a series of fights fall through in the last few months, and given that he’s also spent time on the shelf for a supposed USADA violation, his trajectory has stalled in a big way. His general persona and attitude on social media has made him a target for quite a few fans but in terms of his raw fighting ability, he could go on to become a genuine contender at middleweight in the future. He did battle Israel Adesanya to a split decision previously.

For the time being, though, he’s in a similar boat to a parade of fighters on the UFC roster that simply cannot get to fight night without something getting in their way.

Whether or not his luck starts to change remains to be seen, but we’ll see him back in there sooner rather than later if he has anything to say about it.