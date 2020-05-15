Daniel Cormier believes “mistakes” were made in the corner of Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville

Daniel Cormier called out the mistakes made by Anthony Smith’s corner during his fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC Jacksonville.

Wednesday’s UFC Jacksonville card featured a number of compelling matchups including the main event clash between light heavyweight contenders Smith and Teixeira.

Smith was coming off a statement submission win against Alexander Gustafsson last year. He was scheduled to fight Teixeira at UFC Nebraska in April before the card was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion then rescheduled the fight for the main event of UFC Jacksonville.

Smith entered the bout as a fan favorite for many and intended on returning to a two-fight win streak. However, Teixeira stole the show and delivered a dominant performance against his adversary. After a tough opening round, the Brazilian began to build momentum in the second round and remained dominant in both grappling and standup. The 40-year old even apologized to Smith for unloading punishment. The onslaught got so bad that after round four, Lionheart could be heard telling his corner that he had lost some teeth. Ultimately, Teixeira earned the TKO victory in the fifth round.

Former two-division champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Smith’s corner should have done more to protect their fighter. He also believed the fight should have been stopped earlier.

I would have stopped the fight, corner could have saved their guy from getting finished. Some mistakes in that corner tonight. And I love those guys! Too much instruction, no crowd to filter it. Anthony Smith is a savage, but props to @gloverteixeira on big victory. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 14, 2020

