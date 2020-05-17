UFC on ESPN 8 Bonus Report: Vera vs Yadong war takes home FOTN

The bonuses for UFC on ESPN 8 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena have been announced.

The Octagon remains open for business as it featured a stacked card, headlined by Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris on May 16, at UFC on ESPN 8.

The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Overeem entered tonight’s bout looking to redeem his knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris returned to action for the first time since the tragic death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard in November 2019. He explained that his main event fight at UFC on ESPN 8 was the opportunity to make his daughter proud.

The co-main event featured a key strawweight bout between former title challenger Claudia Gadelha and rising contender Angela Hill.

Also at the Jacksonville show, an intriguing matchup took place between Edson Barboza and Hawaiian fighter Dan Ige who made his featherweight debut.

The evening’s fight card proved to be stacked full of showstopper performances’ as witnessed in the closely contested bout between Ige and Barboza. There were also several close calls including Gadelha’s split decision victory against Angela Hill which proved to be very competitive. On social media, it left some fans protesting the judges’ final scores.