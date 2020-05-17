UFC on ESPN 8 Bonus Report: Vera vs Yadong war takes home FOTN

The bonuses for UFC on ESPN 8 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena have been announced.
The Octagon remains open for business as it featured a stacked card, headlined by Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris on May 16, at UFC on ESPN 8.
The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Overeem entered tonight’s bout looking to redeem his knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Meanwhile, Walt Harris returned to action for the first time since the tragic death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard in November 2019. He explained that his main event fight at UFC on ESPN 8 was the opportunity to make his daughter proud.
Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem went all in for their main event clash. Despite dropping to the canvas in the opening round at the hands of Harris, ‘The Reem’ managed to miraculously bounce back and became dominant on the ground. He went on to seal the TKO win in the second round. Despite resurrecting himself from the brink of defeat, the main event battle wasn’t enough to secure an additional fight bonus.
Cortney Casey and Miguel Baeza claimed the “Performance Of The Night” bonuses. After a wild first round, Baeza managed to starch Matt Brown in the second round. Meanwhile, Casey almost snapped Mara Romero Borella’s arm during their flyweight clash.
The “Fight Of The Night” bonus was claimed by Marlon Vera vs Song Yadong who collided in a three-round battle. Yadong won the decision victory but “Chito” Vera felt cheated by the decision, and so did Jorge Masvidal who believed the Ecaduorian got “robbed“. Nevertheless, his fight bonus will likely soften the blow.
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020