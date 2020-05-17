Dana White reacts to talk of a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on a potential heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou during tonight’s post-fight press conference.

Earlier this week, Jones (26-1 MMA) expressed his interest in moving up a weight class to take on the divisions most feared knockout artist in Ngannou.

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis?” Jon Jones wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal.”

Ngannou swiftly responded to this initial callout from Jon Jones, assuring he’d accept the fight for the right offer.

“If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine but I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags,” Francis Ngannou wrote.

With both parties in agreement, Dana White was asked tonight what he thought of potential bout between the promotions reigning light heavyweight kingpin and arguably most feared knockout artist in UFC history.

Check out the video below via MMA Reporter Helen Yee.

Dana White’s response about Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/yryQ4AuUuX — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 17, 2020

“Yeah, I mean anything is possible,” Dana White responded when asked for his thoughts on a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight. “I mean I don’t know if those guys really want that fight. You know what I mean? But let me tell you this, and I’m not saying that this is the case with these two. But, you see a lot of talk online and whatever in my opinion. But actually making fight is a whole other ball game.”

Ngannou is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with all four of the victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Predator’ has scored finishes of opponents Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and most recently Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

As for Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ most recently defended his UFC light heavyweight title at February’s UFC 247 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by way of unanimous decision.

Would you like to see the UFC book a heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou next? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020