Jorge Masvidal on backing Donald Trump: “He’s actually helping out my people”

Jorge Masvidal has made the controversial decision to discuss politics and share his support for Donald Trump as he claims Trump is “actually helping my people.”

“Gamebred” who is of Cuban and Peruvian descent, was raised in Miami and believes people make judgements or believe he’s racist based on his political leanings.

“What the hell? What is this country itself coming to? I’m racist? I’m racist?” Masvidal said (via MMA Junkie.) “People are gonna dare say I’m racist? You know how many times I’ve been shoved in the ground by cops and had my face on the concrete for doing absolutely nothing? Because I’ve been on this journey since I was 13 years old. And for some reason, because I have a tattoo on my neck and I’m a Latin dude, I’ve been discriminated a lot more than you would possibly think possible.”

Donald Trump has made several controversial comments regarding immigration and “building a wall” across the border to Mexico. While Jorge Masvidal doesn’t agree with all his policies, he does believe that Trump has done a lot to support his communities.

“I wasn’t always Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, all of a sudden everybody knows me,” Masvidal said. “No, no, no, for many years nobody knew me. When people would say I’m racist because I would pick a certain person, that let’s you know where this is going as a society. They’re using now that to wipe away all the good (Trump) has actually done for my community. The lowest unemployment for Latin and Black people, that gives us dignity. That gives my community dignity. People are working and making more money. The pay gaps that have happened in the middle class are nice, are good. It’s numbers, it’s facts. He’s actually helping out my people. And I’m supposed to not give credit for that?

“Do I agree with all his policies? Hell no,” Masvidal continued. “There’s a million things that need to change, as well. But I see him doing more right in the sense of freedom and for my Latin people than a lot of other motherf**kers. And for the Black community, also the lowest Black unemployment rates. That’s huge, man. That’s huge. People are forgetting about that.

“Now, I don’t know everything about politics, and I don’t know everything about Trump,” Masvidal added. “But when I talk to my mom, who came from a Latin American country, Peru, and she migrated over here, she tells me lots of things. And she’s not against Trump. She feels a lot of things he says are good. Some of things, she’s like, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like that.’ But it’s not like because she likes Trump or I like Trump or something, it’s not like me and my mom stopped talking or nothing. It’s just crazy that society now is telling you if you’re a Biden fan, well then you’re Antifa or you’re something crazy, and if you’re Trump, you hate transgenders, you hate everything. Basically if you’re a Trump fan, you hate everything. And it’s crazy what society is coming out to.”

Jorge Masvidal explained why he always listens to the “oldest person in the room,” and why in his MMA career, it is important to learn lessons from previous champions.

“I’ve always listened,” Masvidal said. “I’d much rather listen to the oldest person in the room than some punk who just got out of college and hasn’t experienced life. That’s the person that I’ve always been. If there’s the current world champion in the room, but there’s an ex-world champion in the room that’s in his 50s, 60s, I want to hear his stories, his thoughts, because he just has more experience in life. You understand what I’m saying?”