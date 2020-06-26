UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in results: Main event official

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens for the fourth week in a row with the exciting UFC on ESPN 12 card.

UFC on ESPN 12 will be headlined by a clash of lightweight contenders, as the No. 3 ranked Dustin Poirier looks to rebound from a failed title bid against Khabib Nurmagomedov by defeating streaking Kiwi contender Dan Hooker.

While some members of the MMA community are discounting Hooker, Poirier views him as a dangerous challenge.

“I don’t like that, honestly,” Poirier told MMA Junkie about Hooker being downplayed. “This guy is dangerous. This guy is a top opponent a top-five ranked fighter in the UFC for a reason. I don’t look past anybody. This guy is the only thing I’m focused on right now. 25 minutes with Hooker and we’ll see what happens. I don’t like the fact that fans and stuff are just passing him over because this is a dangerous guy I’ve been preparing very seriously for.”

The card will be co-headlined by a welterweight clash between the ever entertaining “Platinum” Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. The fight has been given an extra layer of intrigue by the fact that Perry’s only corner will be his girlfriend.

Other highlights of the UFC on ESPN 12 card include appearances from fighters like Maurice Greene, Gian Villante, Brendan Allen, Luis Pena, Khama Worthy, and a host of compelling prospects like former Invicta stars Jinh Yu Frey and Kay Hansen.

On Friday morning, the 20 fighters on the card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their looming battles.

UFC on ESPN 12 Main Card | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry ()

Maurice Greene () vs. Gian Villante ()

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Tanner Boser () vs. Philipe Lins ()

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Sean Woodson (149) – 150-pound catchweight

UFC on ESPN 12 Preliminary Card | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+