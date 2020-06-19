UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-in results: Main event official, one fighter misses mark

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the compelling UFC on ESPN 11 card out of the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The card will be topped by a heavyweight showdown between top-10 contenders Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes will enter the fight with defeats of Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Junior dos Santos in the rear-view, while Volkov will look to build on them momentum of a short-notice decision win over Greg Hardy.

The UFC on ESPN 11 card will be co-headlined by a featherweight scrap between high-action contenders Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos. Other highlights of the card include appearances from notables like Raquel Pennington, Marion Reneau, Belal Muhammed, Lyman Good, Jim Miller, Roosevelt Roberts, Clay Guida, Bobby Green, Tecia Torres, Brianna Van Buren, Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi.

On Friday afternoon, the 22 fighters on the UFC on ESPN 11 lineup stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle.

See the full weigh in results for the card below:

UFC on ESPN 11 Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Lyman Good (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160)

UFC on ESPN 11 Preliminary Card | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158) vs. Justin Jaynes (156) *

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskopf (155)

*Frank Camacho missed weight.

What fights on this card are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section down below.