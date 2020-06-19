Holly Holm eyes future rematch with Amanda Nunes

Holly Holm is hoping that she’ll have the opportunity for a second shot at reigning UFC bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in the future.

Holm, 38, fought Amanda Nunes in July of 2019. She lost the fight via first-round TKO. She rebounded from that loss with a decision defeat of Raquel Pennington, and will look to make it two in a row when she takes on Irene Aldana on August 1.

If Holm can string together a two-fight win-streak, she’ll be well positioned for the rematch with Nunes she desires.

Nunes, however, has stated she’s considering retirement.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said on Esporte Espectacular. “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Holm is hoping Nunes reconsiders her retirement plans so they can rematch down the road.

“She’s kinda been pretty active and been on a roll,” Holm told MMA Junkie. “Obviously she’s run through everybody so sometimes maybe she feels a little satisfied so maybe she doesn’t feel that urge to want to keep on it but then again, you have a little bit of time in between fights and it’s like, ‘Ah no, I want to do it again,’ so I don’t know. We’ll see what she really does.

“I know she’s at a place where I don’t think anybody would blame her for walking away, but I don’t think she really wants to walk away,” Holm added. “She might want to keep fighting. When you’re on top sometimes it’s hard to walk away from that so I think that’s gonna be however she feels. Life always is going on for everybody outside of the cage as well, so a lot of people are feeling certain things in their life. Wherever she wants to take her path, more power to her. But I hope she’s still there so I can get a rematch with her.”

