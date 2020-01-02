UFC Norfolk: ‘Benavidez vs Figueiredo’ Fight Card and Rumors

Henry Cejudo claimed the nickname “Triple C” after becoming a two-division champion of the flyweight and bantamweight division, but last month, it was announced that the Olympic wrestler had released his flyweight belt, leaving top-ranked fighters Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo to battle for the 125-pound strap in 2020. Their fight for the vacant flyweight title will headline the UFC Norfolk event on February 29.

It will be only the second event held by the UFC in Norfolk. The first was UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis in November 2017.

Keep scrolling for the current fight card for the UFC’s anticipated return to Norfolk. (h/t MMA Mania).

Event: UFC Norfolk: “Benavidez vs. Figueiredo”

Date: Saturday February 29, 2020

Location: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

UFC Norfolk Fight Card:

Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Megan Anderson vs Norma Dumont Viana

Brendan Allen vs Tom Breese

Jordan Griffin vs T.J. Brown

Felicia Spencer vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Steven Peterson vs Aalon Cruz

Gabriel Silva vs Kyler Phillips

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Sean Brady

Joseph Benavidez will enter his UFC Norfolk title fight on a three-fight streak, having recently beaten Alex Perez, Dustin Ortiz and Jussier Formiga. He’s fought for the UFC flyweight title twice previously, losing both times to pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson — once by split decision, once by knockout.

Figueiredo, meanwhile, is on a two-fight streak, having recently bested Alexandre Pantoja and Tim Elliott. This will be his first bid at UFC gold.

Stay tuned for further updates on this fight card as more matchups are announced over the coming weeks.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.