Henry Cejudo reacts to being stripped of UFC Flyweight Championship

Henry Cejudo has taken the time to react to the news that he has been stripped of the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Cejudo, who hasn’t fought at flyweight since the start of the year when he successfully retained the belt against TJ Dillashaw, is no longer the champ after it was reported that Joseph Benavidez will fight Deiveson Figueiredo to determine the new champion on February 29 at UFC Norfolk.

Cejudo, who has taken on the role of “Triple C” this year, made it clear that he was the one who decided to relinquish the belt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HPrlutmc0U

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Henry Cejudo had the following to say.

“I am not being stripped,” Cejudo said. “I am relinquishing my title. … ‘Triple C’ is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins. That’s what’s going on. I’m relinquishing my belt. Being stripped is not what I’m doing. I’m relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee.”

While Figueiredo is certainly worthy of a title shot, many fans are much more pleased to see Joseph Benavidez finally get another chance to win the Flyweight Championship. He had been campaigning for a rematch against Cejudo for quite some time, with nobody really knowing which of the two belts the “champ champ” was going to defend after he also claimed the Bantamweight Championship in the summer.

There has long since been some speculation as to what the future was going to hold for the flyweights with many believing that Dana White was delaying the inevitable by not closing the division altogether. Now, however, it appears as if they’ll get the chance to make something of the flyweights after all.

Whether or not that’ll still be the case in twelve months time, of course, remains to be seen, but they’re on the right track.

