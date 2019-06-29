Breaking! UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier begins new endeavor with ESPN+

Current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (22-1 MMA) teased a major announcement earlier today and now he has delivered on that promise.

‘DC’, who will rematch former division title hodler Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241, will be hosting a new show on ESPN+ where he will break down film on some of the UFC’s biggest stars (via Marc Raimondi).

“A new, five-part UFC edition of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis program from Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios and ESPN+, will feature reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier breaking down the performances of today’s top UFC athletes. The first episode, premiering Monday, July 1, will highlight reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, who will defend her UFC bantamweight title versus former champion and current No. 1 contender Holly Holm in the co-main event of UFC 239 next Saturday, July 6″.

Daniel Cormier took to Instagram where he made an official announcement.

“I am happy to announce that I am now doing Detail, this puts me in some elite company. Kobe Bryant and Peyton Manning are the only other two athletes with a detail series. Fight analysis and breaking down some of the greatest athletes in the world to the finest, smallest detail.” Daniel Cormier proclaimed. “I am truly blessed, and none of this would be possible if not for all the love and support that you guys all show me. I could not have imagined this would be my life. I’m just a kid from the northside of Lafayette, Louisiana thank you all so much. I start with Amanda Nunes on Monday. Tune in.”

The news puts into question talks of a potential trilogy bout with current UFC light heavyweight champion and bitter rival Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ has been taunting Daniel Cormier in recent weeks suggesting that the current ‘baddest man on the planet’ was afraid to step in the cage with him for a third time.

Jones and Cormier had most recently competed at UFC 214 in July of 2017, with Jon emerging victorious by way of third round knockout. The bout was later overturned to a no-contest, this after it was revealed that Jones had tested positive for turinabol.

Win or lose at UFC 241, Daniel Cormier will still be considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.

However, in order to achieve undisputed ‘GOAT’ status, most feel that Daniel Cormier needs to score a win over Jon Jones before calling it a career.

Cormier came out of nowhere to win the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix in May of 2012, defeating Josh Barnett in the tournament finals via unanimous decision.

After scoring heavyweight wins over Frank Mir and Roy Nelson in his first two UFC appearances, ‘DC’ made the move to promotions light heavyweight division.

After falling short in his quest to dethrone Jon Jones at UFC 182, Daniel Cormier would eventually capture the promotions vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Anthony Johnson via submission at UFC 187.

Cormier would later become a promotional ‘champ champ’ when he defeated Stipe Miocic via first round knockout at UFC 226, capturing the UFC’s coveted heavyweight title.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019