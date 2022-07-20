Khamzat Chimaev opens above a -1000 favorite ahead of his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has opened as a massive favorite ahead of his UFC 279 main event fight against Nate Diaz.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Chimaev vs. Diaz has been verbally agreed to headline the pay-per-view card on September 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be five rounds at welterweight, while it will also be Diaz’s last fight of his UFC contract.

This is a fight both men have talked about for quite some time, and one the UFC has also shown interest in. Now, after Chimaev vs. Diaz has been agreed to, BetOnline opened odds for the fight that saw Chimaev as a massive favorite. It also shouldn’t be a surprise given Chimaev has been a sizeable favorite in all of his UFC bouts, while Diaz hasn’t been the favorite since he fought Josh Thomson in 2013.

UFC 279 Odds:

Khamzat Chimaev -1100

Nate Diaz +775

With Chimaev being a -1100 favorite, you would need to bet $1100 to win $100 if you like the Swede to win. If you like Diaz to win, a $100 bet would net you $775 if the Stockton, native pulls off the upset.

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) picked up the biggest win of his career last time out as he beat Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 273. The Swede is 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Phillips. This will be the first five-round fight of his career.

Nate Diaz (20-13), meanwhile, suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards back at UFC 263 last June and prior to that, lost by TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. In his career, he holds notable wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller, and Donald Cerrone among others.

Who would you be betting on at UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev or Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!