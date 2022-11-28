BKFC’s David Feldman reveals plans to make bid for Nate Diaz after Triller buyout: “I want everybody”

BKFC president David Feldman plans to get make a bid in the Nate Diaz sweepstakes.

The Stockton native fought out his UFC contract in September. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in his final bout, ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, causing the promotion to change plans. As a result, Diaz faced Tony Ferguson instead.

At UFC 279, ‘El Cucuy’ came up short by fourth-round submission. Following the victory, Diaz confirmed his plans to test free agency and teased a move to boxing. He later had a run-in with Jake Paul’s team prior to ‘The Problem Child’ defeating Anderson Silva in October. The YouTuber later called out Diaz after his unanimous decision victory.

Since then, there’s been little talk of where Nate Diaz can land next. While a UFC return is possible, as is a move to boxing, a new promoter has entered the fray. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, BKFC’s David Feldman discussed his plans to talk with Diaz.

In the interview, the bare-knuckle promoter stated that at the beginning of the year, he plans to pursue some massive free agents, including Diaz. The reason behind the optimism is that their partnership with Triller Fight Club should be finalized by then. Earlier this year, the boxing promoter became the majority shareholder in the bare-knuckle boxing company.

“Realistically, I want Nate Diaz,” Feldman told TMZ Sports. “We weren’t allowed to make a play for him yet because he was in that UFC window. This partnership I did with Triller, when this thing goes public in late December or early January, the funding is gonna be available and I want everybody. I don’t mean to sound that cocky, but I want everybody.” (h/t MMA Mania)

He continued, “I will be in the business for every single free agent that ever comes to market now. That’s what’s really gonna take it for us to blow up. We’re definitely very popular around the world. People know about bare knuckle. They know BKFC. They enjoy the fights. But one of two of those names I think really catapults us.”

