UFC Mexico commentator pokes fun at himself after hiding under commentary desk

UFC Mexico was a solid card, but unfortunately, it ended on an ugly note.

Seconds into the card’s main event, Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez inadvertently raked his opponent Jeremy Stephen’s eye. After taking the full, allotted five minutes to recover, Stephens was unable to continue and the fight was waved off.

Evidently furious to be robbed of their expected UFC Mexico main event, the fans in attendance then began strafing the Octagon with bottles, cups, garbage, and pretty much anything they could get their hands on.

So severe was this bombardment that UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald, who shared commentary duties with former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping, was forced to clamber under his desk for refuge.

LMFAO! Brendan Fitzgerald hiding under the desk from the Mexican fans is too much😂😂😂 #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/rzQKh1VxIO — NoOffenceMMA (@NoOffenceMMA) September 22, 2019

Fitzgerald, of course, was merely trying to avoid being beamed with a bottle or cup. Before long, however, the UFC Mexico commentator was being chirped by MMA’s merciless fans on social media.

The good news is that he seems to be taking it all in stride. Once the mayhem had subsided and the arena had cleared out, Fitzgerald took to the bar for a hard-earned margarita — one served by an actual bartender at a bar, and not by a drunk fight fan from 40 feet away.

Evidently fine with a little self deprecating humor, Fitzgerald posted a photo of himself drinking his refreshment under a table at the bar. See it below.

Now the work is done. Time for a post fight margarita here at the hotel. https://t.co/UUEo34umdm pic.twitter.com/cFntiikDqD — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) September 22, 2019

“Now the work is done,” the UFC Mexico commentator wrote in the caption for this post. “Time for a post fight margarita here at the hotel.”

Jokes aside, it’s good to hear Brendan Fitzgerald made it out of the arena safely.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/23/2019.