UFC Mexico Results and Highlights

The Octagon heads south of the border tonight for UFC Mexico, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.

Yair Rodriguez was last seen in action in November of 2018, where he scored a last-second knockout victory over Chan Sung Jung. The stunning win improved ‘El Pantera’s’ overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (28-16 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he enters the cage at tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

In his most recent effort at UFC 235, ‘Lil Heathen’ suffered a unanimous decision loss to rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov. Stephens has gone 5-5 over his past ten Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s co-headliner features former women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza taking on local talent Alexa Grasso.

Esparza (14-6) will enter UFC Mexico looking to build off the momentum of her unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba from back in April.

‘The Cookie Monster’ has gone 4-3 since surrendering her title to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in March of 2015.

As for Alexa Grasso, the Mexican native is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former division title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her most recent appearance at UFC 238. That win improved Grasso’s overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

UFC Mexico Main Card:

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens – Ruled a no-contest (Eye poke)

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso – Esparza def. Grasso by majority decision (28-28, 29-28 x2)

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov – Ruled a Split draw (28-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo – Aldana def. Melo by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson – Peterson def. Bravo via KO (spinning backfist) at 1:31 of Round 2

UFC Mexico Prelims:

Jose Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin – Quinonez def. Huachin by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Kyle Nelson vs. Marco Polo Reyes – Nelson def. Reyes via TKO (elbow and punches) at 1:36 of Round 1

MASSIVE ELBOW from Kyle Nelson leads to an early night for the Canadian! wow! #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/bMgL0TBq8L — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2019

Angela Hill vs. Ariane Carnelossi – Hill def. Carnelossi via TKO (cut) at 1:56 of Round 3

The elbow that ended that match 💪@AngieOverkill gets the TKO victory at #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/VdOUJuNxQ0 — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2019

Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam – Pettis def. Nam by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

The younger and more meticulous brother of Anthony Pettis, Sergio (18-5) constantly jukes and jousts a resurgent Tyson Nam en route to a commanding decision win. The fifth-ranked flyweight snaps a two-fight skid and looks stellar doing it. #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/UI20j6OdBL — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) September 21, 2019

Paul Craig vs. Vinicius Moreira – Craig def. Moreira via submission (rear-naked-choke) at 3:19 of Round 1

Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia – Correia def. Eubanks by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Marcos Mariano vs. Claudio Puelles — Puelles def. Mariano by unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019