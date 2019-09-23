Claressa Shields targets Amanda Nunes, manager in talks with Dana White

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is ready to make her MMA debut, and is willing to do so against the best female mixed martial in the game today, two-division champ Amanda Nunes.

The undisputed middleweight champion Shields has two gold medals and a multitude of world titles in two different weight classes. At just 24 years of age, Shields has a long list of athletic accomplishments. She has a scheduled boxing match against Ivana Habazin on October 5th in Michigan. If she wins, she could become a three-division champ in record time.

The story for this fight is not Nunes, and not about MMA! The story is me attempting to beat this great fighter @VasylLomachenko record in becoming a 3x Division world champion the fastest in 12 fights! I’m fighting to beat that record in 10 fights Oct 5th on @ShowtimeBoxing ! pic.twitter.com/VmOfAKaWIz — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) September 22, 2019

Shields wants to recreate her success in the MMA arena, and already has her sights set on a UFC matchup against Amanda Nunes. According to TMZ Sport, Shields and her management are already in talks with UFC President Dana White to make the dream a reality.

“I’m really a hard worker, and I’m dedicated to the craft. I eat right, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. When you have an athlete like that — and I’m young — I can really pretty much do anything right now,” Shield said. “It has been thoughts to actually start training. I’ve actually sat and talked with an MMA coach. Shit can get serious real quick.”

To start making moves in the UFC, Claressa Shields needs the UFC kingpin’s seal of approval. He is open to the idea of a fight and shared his thoughts in a previous interview with TMZ

“It would be an interesting fight,” Dana White said of a Shields vs. Nunes fight. “I’m down.”

Despite being a world-class boxer, Claressa Shields is aware she needs extensive grappling, wrestling and kickboxing training if she wants to be competitive against Nunes. Nevertheless, she believes she has the ability and discipline to take on the challenge and is ready to build up her experience in the sport.

“I’d like to get some fights and build my way up to that,” Shields said.

Do you think Claressa Shields can eventually work her way to an MMA showdown with Amanda Nunes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/23/2019.