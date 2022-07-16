UFC Long Island Bonus Report: Matt Schnell one of eight fighters to receive a bonus

The Octagon returned to New York for today’s UFC Long Island event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Tonight’s main event did not make it out of the opening round. After an entertaining opening couple of minutes, Yair Rodriquez went for an armbar submission. It appeared that Brian Ortega was fighting out of the hold when suddenly his shoulder popped. The injury resulted in the fight being stopped and ‘El Pantera’ was named victor by way of injury TKO.

The co-main event of UFC Long Island featured a women’s strawweight contest between Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos. The bout resulted in a second round submission victory for Amanda Lemos. The Brazilian jumped on a guillotine choke which forced Michelle Waterson to tapout.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that eight fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Fight of the night: Men’s flyweight fighters Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war on today’s UFC Long Island main card. Schnell won the bout by technical submission (triangle) in Round 2.

Performance of the night: Li Jingliang pocketed an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Muslim Salikhov. ‘The Leech’ finished off his opponent with some nasty punches and elbows (see that here).

Performance of the night: Dustin Jacoby earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Da Un Jung.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Performance of the night: Ricky Simon pocketed an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over Jack Shore.

Performance of the night: Amanda Lemos earned an extra $50k for her submission victory over Michelle Waterson in today’s UFC Long Island co-main event.

Performance of the night: Bill Algeo pocketed an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Herbert Burns.

Performance of the night: Punahele Soriano earned an extra $50k for his second round knockout win over Dalcha Lungiambula.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Long Island event?