Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Brian Ortega at UFC Long Island

Today’s UFC Long Island event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight contest between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

Ortega (15-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovki at UFC 266. That setback was of course preceded by a decision win over The Korean Zombie in October of 2020.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA) had last competed in November of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway. Prior to that setback, ‘El Pantera’ had scored back-to-back wins over Jeremy Stephens and The Korean Zombie respectively.

Today’s UFC Long Island main event did not make it out of the opening round. After an entertaining opening couple of minutes, Yair Rodriquez went for an armbar submission. It appeared that Brian Ortega was fighting out of the hold when suddenly his shoulder popped. The injury resulted in the fight being stopped and ‘El Pantera’ was named victor by way of injury TKO.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Long Island Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega via TKO (injury) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ below:

Oooooh boy I’m pumped for this one. Brian Ortega vs @panteraufc is just a ridiculous fight for free TV. Can’t wait to see the Mexican heart and fighting spirit on display. LFG! 🇲🇽 #UFCLongIsland — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Interesting fight. Flamboyant striking style vs flamboyant jui jitsu style #UFCLongIsland — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) July 16, 2022

I really can’t call this Main event, but I know Long Island is going to win big!! #UFCLongIsland — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Yair Rodriguez defeating Brian Ortega at UFC Long Island:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ah man, that really sucks. Feel for Ortega. I’d love to see them run it back #UFCLongIsland — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022

T city is now shit city @BrianTcity — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 16, 2022

Who would you like to see Yair Rodriguez fight next following his TKO victory over Brian Ortega at today’s UFC Long Island event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!