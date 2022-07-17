Nate Diaz responds after Dana White claims he has “offered him fights” and is not holding him hostage: “I n the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents”

Nate Diaz has responded after Dana White claimed that the UFC has “offered him fights” and is not holding him hostage.

Earlier this week Diaz went on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he vented his frustration about not being able to fight out his UFC contract.

Nate Diaz accused Dana White and the UFC of holding him “hostage” due to the fact that he wants to test free agency.

Following today’s UFC Long Island event, White spoke with reporters where he responded to Diaz’s accusations.

“We can’t hold guys hostage,” White said (h/t MMAJunkie). “It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How can I hold him hostage?”

Dana White continued to discuss the recent comments from Nate Diaz:

“What do you think my plans are? I’m going to get him a fight. I don’t know (when). We’ll see what happens. I have to get him three fights a year. I offer fights, and he either accepts them or turns them down. Obviously I’m not paying him, so I’ve offered him fights.”

White finished:

“I mean, imagine having a f*cking conversation like that,” White said. “It’s like, come on. Nate Diaz vs. Francis Ngannou? What should I say? Just f*cking stand there like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is crazy.’”

Nate Diaz quickly caught word of those comments from the UFC President and fired back with the following remarks on Twitter:

Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 17, 2022

”Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now. Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents.. Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 👊🏼“

Do you think we will see Nate Diaz fight in the Octagon before the end of 2022?