Henry Cejudo agrees to corner Petr Yan at UFC 273

Former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has agreed to corner Petr Yan for his upcoming rematch with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Yan’s usual corner team was denied visas into the United States.

UFC 273 is scheduled to take place on April 9th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) lost his UFC title by disqualification to Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) in March 2021 at UFC 259.

The two bantamweight fighters will meet again on Saturday April 9th, 2022 to duke it out in the Octagon.

Henry Cejudo has agreed to corner Peter Yan at UFC 273, taking to Twitter saying:

“Give me a booster seat and I’ll work your corner… you kneed me”

To which Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan responded in a tweet:

“I have one condition as well, don’t try to give me your shitty advices, just bring the water and ice bag between the rounds and we’re good.”

Henry ‘Triple C’ tweeting his response:

“Of course I got you, water, Ice and a towel.”

Of course it was Yan who lost to Sterling at UFC 259 by the use of an illegal knee, which Cejudo alluded to in his tweet.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) has been trolling Petr Yan for a while, and the war-of-words between the two has proved to be quite entertaining.

Cejudo last fought back in May of 2020 at UFC 249, where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) by second-round TKO to defend the bantamweight title. Following that victory ‘Triple C’ announced his retirement from the MMA.

