UFC London Results: Volkan Oezdemir defeats Paul Craig (Highlights)

Today’s UFC London main card is kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Volkan Oezdemir.

Craig (16-5-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a six fight unbeaten streak, his latest effort resulting in a submission win over Nikita Krylov. ‘Bearjew’ has gone 5-0-1 since September of 2019, with his lone blemish being a draw against former UFC champion Shogun Rua.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (18-6 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid thi afternoon in London. ‘No Time‘ most recently competed in October of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Volkan Oezdemir lands a low kick. Paul Craig responds with a body kick. The Scotsman shoots in and pulls guard. Oezdemir backs away and lands a knee. Craig attempts to pull guard again and goes for an ankle. Oezdemir escapes. Crag once again wraps him up and drops for a heel hook. Oezdemir working hard to pull his leg out, but he’s been brought down to the mat this time. Craig working hard for the submission, but Oezdemir wiggles his way free. Oezdemir with a low kick. Craig shoots and pulls guard and Oezdemir follows him down. Straight armlock from Craig. Oezdemir escapes and is now in guard landing ground and pound. Volkan Oezdemir posturing up as Paul Craig looks for a leg. ‘Bearjew’ shoots in and pulls guard. He eats some elbows as he drives for a single leg. Oezdemir escapes the clinch and circles out. Craig shoots in and attempts to pull guard. The referee tells him to stand back up. A low kick now from Oezdemir. Craig with a pair of left hooks and then a high kick. Oezdemir steps in with a flurry as the horn sounds to end round one.

Who had Paul Craig head kicks on their bingo card? 😅 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/jGGVik5wQS — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) July 23, 2022

Round two begins and Paul Craig comes forward with a high kick. Oezdemir catches it and throws him down to the canvas. Craig back up and lands a body kick. He shoots in and tries to pull guard. Another attempt and this time Volkan Oezdemir jumps on him and starts to land some ground and pound. Oezdemir lets Craig back up and the fighters trade hooks. Craig shoots in for takedown but gets stuffed. He goes to the body of ‘No Time’ with a pair of kicks. Oezdemir returns fire with a low kick. Craig shoots in again and Oezdemir lands on top and in full mount. Paul Craig gets back to half guard. Oezdemir backs off and waves him up. A left hook lands for Craig. A low kick now from Oezdemir. Two good right hands for the Swiss standout. Craig replies with a 1-2. A spinning elbow from the Scotsman. Volkan with a left hook and then a hard right hand. A 1-2 now from Oezdemir. Craig pulls guard and Oezdemir follows him down. ‘No Time’ lands a shot and stands back up. A couple huge hooks from Oezdemir and Craig drops to pull guard again.

Round three begins and Volkan Oezdemir lands a low kick. Paul Craig returns fire with a body kick. Oezdemir with another low kick and then a right hand. Hooks to the body and a left up top rocks Craig. Craig pulls guard and starts eating heavy ground and pound. ‘Bearjew’ goes for an armbar. Oezdemir escapes and tells him to get back up. Hooks from Oezdemir and then a low kick. Craig with a hard low kick. He shoots in but gets stuffed. Craig pull guard and immediately eats some punches. Oezdemir backs off and lets Craig up again. Left hand from Oezdemir and then a nice jab. He lands another one and then a low kick. Craig shoots in and pulls guard but gives up on it quick. A left hook from Oezdemir. Paul Craig with a couple jabs and then a back kick to the body. The fighters trade shots int he pocket. Oezdemir catches Craig spinning and takes him down. He lets go of the position and tells ‘Bearjew’ to get back up. A right hand from Craig and then a low kick. Oezdemir shoots for a takedown but it is not there. A right hand from Craig followed by a body kick and then a jab. Oezdemir with a pair of hard low kicks. Craig pulls guard again

Official UFC London Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Paul Craig by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Oezdemir fight next following his decision victory over Craig this evening in England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!