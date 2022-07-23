UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall.

Blaydes (16-3 MMA) will enter the main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. ‘Razor’ has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming against Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) currently boasts an eight-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of stoppage. The Brit earned a submission victory over Alexander Volkov in his most recent effort this past March.

UFC London is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Jack Hermansson taking on Chris Curtis.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

‘The Joker’ was initially slated to face Darren Till at the event, but ‘The Gorilla’ was forced to pullout of the fight due to injury.

Hermansson (22-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland his last time out. Prior to that setback, the Swede was coming off a decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (29-8 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC Vegas 57 event, where he extended his current win streak to eight in a row with a unanimous decision victory over Rodolfo Vieira.

Also featured on today’s UFC London main card is the return of fan favorite lightweight Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA). ‘The Baddy’ is set to take on Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) in front of a hometown crowd.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Pimblett most recently competed in March of this year earning a first round submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas. That extended Paddy’s current win streak to four in a row.

Meanwhile, Jordan Leavitt last competed in April of 2022, earning a split-decision win over Trey Ogden. ‘The Monkey King’ has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2020.

If that wasn’t already enough to get you watching, today’s UFC London event also features the return of Alexander Gustafsson. ‘The Mauler’ is set to square off with Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Gustafsson (18-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort in July of 2020, Alex suffered a submission loss to former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

As for Nikita Krylov (27-9 MMA), ‘The Miner’ will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid the afternoon. The Moscow native is coming off a submission loss to Paul Craig.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC London Main Card (3pm EST on ESPN+)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall –

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis –

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt –

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy –

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir –

UFC London Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic –

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa –

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce –

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson –

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm –

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby –

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC London fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below