Pros react after Paul Craig submits Nikita Krylov at UFC London

Chris Taylor
Paul Craig, Nikita Krylov, UFC London
Paul Craig subs Nikita Krylov at UFC London

Today’s UFC London preliminary fight card featured a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Paul Craig.

Krylov (26-9 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his most recent effort thirteen months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Miner’ had earned a decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (16-4-1 MMA) entered UFC London sporting a five-fight unbeaten streak, going 4-0-1 during that stretch. The Scotsman had earned a first round TKO victory over Jamahal Hill in his most previous effort at UFC 263.

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

Today’s ‘Krylov vs. Craig’ bout resulted in another unbelievable come from behind victory for the Scotsman. After eating some heavy shots from Nikita on the ground, Craig was able to lock-up a triangle choke which quickly forced his Russian opponent to tapout.

Official UFC London Result: Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission at 3:57 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Craig defeating Krylov below:

Following his impressive win, Paul Craig called out former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith to main event a June fight card in Glasgow.

Who would you like to see ‘Bearjew’ fight next?

