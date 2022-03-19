Pros react after Paul Craig submits Nikita Krylov at UFC London

Today’s UFC London preliminary fight card featured a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Paul Craig.

Krylov (26-9 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his most recent effort thirteen months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Miner’ had earned a decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (16-4-1 MMA) entered UFC London sporting a five-fight unbeaten streak, going 4-0-1 during that stretch. The Scotsman had earned a first round TKO victory over Jamahal Hill in his most previous effort at UFC 263.

Today’s ‘Krylov vs. Craig’ bout resulted in another unbelievable come from behind victory for the Scotsman. After eating some heavy shots from Nikita on the ground, Craig was able to lock-up a triangle choke which quickly forced his Russian opponent to tapout.

Official UFC London Result: Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission at 3:57 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Craig defeating Krylov below:

No wwayyyyyy wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

Levels on display #UFCLondon — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

How could anyone not be a fan of Paul Craig? Vintage performance. #BearJew #UFCLondon — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 19, 2022

1 mistake and that's all bearjew needs!!! Can't wait to see u again at the top!!!#wow #UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

Jiu jitsu saves lives #UFCLondon — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 19, 2022

This guy triangle is so good !! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 19, 2022

I don’t get how he keeps pulling that off! WILD! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Following his impressive win, Paul Craig called out former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith to main event a June fight card in Glasgow.

Who would you like to see ‘Bearjew’ fight next?