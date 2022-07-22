Belal Muhammad ready to make statement against Sean Brady at UFC 280: “I’m going to show another different side of me”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is prepared to make a statement against Sean Brady in October.

The two welterweight stars are set to square off at UFC 280 in October. The outing is a pivotal one for the division. Both Muhammad and Brady come into the matchup riding a lengthy win streak.

The matchup isn’t one that the Chicago-native expected. Muhammad was originally expecting a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev. However, after ‘Borz’ was booked against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, the 34-year-old was booked against Brady.

However, Belal Muhammad welcomes the new challenge. At the UFC 280 press conference, the welterweight discussed his bout with Sean Brady. Despite missing out on the Chimaev showdown, Muhammad is fine with the fight with the Philadelphia-native.

In fact, he welcomes the challenge because he wants to show a new side of himself. Muhammad believes he’s better than Brady in all phases of the game, and he can’t wait to show it in October.

“I feel like it’s kind of like when you go to a drive-through and you try to order Khamzat, but you end up getting Sean Brady. I’m still going to eat the meal, I’m still hungry. I’m still trying to fight the best guys in the division and beat the best guys in the division, so I’m happy with it.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Belal Muhammad continued, “I think I’m a better grappler than him. I think I’m a better fighter than him. I think I’m better everywhere, I think it’s what I choose. My last couple fights I’ve been showing a different side every single fight, so this fight I’m going to show another different side of me.”

What do you think about Belal Muhammad’s comments? Do you think he’ll defeat Sean Brady at UFC 280? Sound off in the comment section below!

