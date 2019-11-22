UFC London 2020 officially announced

The UFC has made official its 2020 stop in London, England. The promotion will hold a Fight Night event there on March 21 at The O2 Arena.

The UFC revealed the news Friday morning on its social media accounts. Check it out below on the UFC Europe Twitter.

BREAKING: We are back at #UFCLondon on 21 March 2020! 🇬🇧 Register now to get your tickets early 🎟️➡️ https://t.co/wg9VkLrok2 pic.twitter.com/rPWO12UZiw — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 22, 2019

The UFC did not announce any fights for the London card just yet, but speculation has already begun about a potential middleweight main event between British superstar Darren Till and Australia’s Robert Whittaker. Both Till and Whittaker have verbally agreed on their respective social media pages to the fight and now it’s just up to the UFC to send out the contracts. That’s a fight that makes perfect sense considering the standing of both men right now in the UFC middleweight division, with the winner of that potential bout likely earning a title shot sometime next year. It’s the perfect main event of UFC London.

Another fight that could be placed on the card is a welterweight scrap between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley. The manager for Edwards said this week that the UFC has been trying to get Woodley to agree to the deal and at this point, the promotion is just waiting on the former welterweight champ to sign the deal. Edwards vs. Woodley is another fight that makes a lot of sense for London considering where both men currently rank in the welterweight division.

Other potential English-based fighters who could be added to UFC London include bantamweight prospect Nathaniel Wood, women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann, and featherweight contender Arnold Allen all make perfect sense to be a part of this event as well. With the UFC now finally starting to reveal some of its Q1 2020 fights, expect the fight announcements for UFC London to start being revealed very soon.

Do you think Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker will headline UFC London 2020?

