VIDEO | Fabian Edwards and Michael Shipman get into altercation at Bellator London weigh-ins

Fabian Edwards and Mike Shipman are taking the fight outside the cage as the middleweight fighters got into an altercation at the Bellator London weigh-ins.

The UK based fighters are set to face-off on Saturday on the main card of Bellator London. Both fighters made weight but it was quickly overshadowed by their brawl at the weigh-ins in Wembley.

Fabian Edwards squared off against Mike Shipman at the event with his arms up. The younger brother of UFC fighter Leon Edwards, he mocked Shipman for flinching. Shipman responded by gripping Edwards’ hand. He was then slapped by his foe.

A scuffle ensued and Bellator staff members were quick to intervene. See it at the top of this post.

Main event fighter Michael “Venom” Page came to the defence of his teammate, Shipman. The pair train out of London Shootfighters gym in the UK, and “MVP” was quick to push one of the men involved in aims of getting towards Fabian Edwards.

Edwards posted the clip to his Instagram page. You can watch the full video below:

Edwards and Shipman have a growing animosity towards each other, ever since Shipman beat Edwards’ teammate Yannick Bahati in 2017. Afterwards, Edwards began calling out Shipman during interviews. “Seabass” responded by trying to organize a fight at one of their gyms. Being a professional fighter, Edwards would only agree to a paid fight and not a gym scrap. Since agreeing to their London fight, the middleweights have increased their trash-talking antics and have had many verbal run-ins.

Catch all the action at Bellator London on Saturday 23rd November. Tickets can be purchased online from axs.com/uk and Bellator.com.

View the full fight card below:

Bellator London Main Card | 5:00 p.m. ET

170 lbs.: Michael Page (15-1) vs. Giovanni Melillo (13-4)

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards (8-0) vs. Michael Shipman (13-2)

155 lbs.: Terry Brazier (11-2) vs. Soren Bak (12-1)

Bellator London Prelim Card | 11:30 a.m. ET

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (7-3) vs. Pietro Penini (8-1-1)

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (3-2) vs. Sabriye Sengul (0-0)

185 lbs.: Kent Kauppinen (11-5) vs. Andy Manzolo (22-6)

185 lbs.: George Tokkos (3-0) vs. Kevin Fryer (7-3)

155 lbs.: Charlie Leary (16-10-1) vs. Tim Wilde (13-4)

145 lbs.: Aiden Lee (7-4) vs. Damian Frankiewicz (7-2)

145 lbs.: Robert Whiteford (15-4) vs. Sam Sicilia (17-10)

161 lbs.: Alfie Davis (12-3) vs. Alessandro Botti (15-10)

170 lbs.: Walter Gahadza (18-4) vs. Lewis Long (16-5)

155 lbs.: Akonne Wanliss (2-1) vs. Tim Barnett (7-3-1)

170 lbs.: Raphael Uchegbu (1-0) vs. Shane Campbell (18-8)

155 lbs.: Chris Bungard (14-5) vs. Mario Saeed (13-4)

145 lbs.: Nathan Rose (7-2) vs. Harry Hardwick (3-2)

Who do you think will win this fight between Fabian Edwards and Mike Shipman?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/22/2019.