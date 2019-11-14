Darren Till calls out Robert Whittaker for UFC London

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has called out former champion Robert Whittaker for a fight at UFC London in 2020.

Till recently won his UFC middleweight debut with a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 to immediately jump into the top-five at 185lbs. Whittaker, meanwhile, recently lost his belt at UFC 243 when he was knocked out by new UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but he remains one of the top-three ranked fighters in the division.

Wanting another high-profile opponent to get him closer to a fight against Adesanya, Till took to Twitter on Thursday to call out Whittaker for a fight. Here’s what Till said.

“Let’s fight at @ufc London then @robwhittakermma ? #YouAreNotReady”

Till has turned his focus to Whittaker since the UFC is likely going to book Adesanya against Yoel Romero next. Till recently called out Romero in a social media post but with Romero likely busy, Till needed to find someone else to fight, and Whittaker makes perfect sense.

Whittaker actually called Till out recently, so the interest in this matchup is mutual from both sides. And from a fan’s point of view, this is a brilliant matchup.

“That’s the fight I’m currently interested in,” Whittaker said in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph. “Plus I’ve never been to Europe before, so what better reason to go?”

The winner of a potential Till vs. Whittaker fight would likely put themselves in very good standing in the UFC middleweight division. With top contender Paulo Costa injured and out of action until the middle of 2020, the division is wide open for fresh contenders to emerge, perfect for someone like Till. It’s also an opportunity for Whittaker to get another title shot after losing his belt in devastating fashion following a string of victories at 185lbs.

Who would you pick in a fight between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.