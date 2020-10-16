UFC legend Mark Coleman praises Khamzat Chimaev: “I think he fights for a long time”

UFC heavyweight legend Mark Coleman praised top prospect Khamzat Chimaev, saying that he believes Chimaev has a long career in MMA.

Coleman is one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters of all time and he knows a thing-or-two about the art of ground-and-pound. Coleman, after all, is considered along with Tito Ortiz as the pioneers of GNP, with “The Hammer” also going by the nickname “The Godfather of Ground and Pound.” One of Chimaev’s top moves is to take his opponents down and beat them up, and it looks like the legend Coleman has taken notice.

On Thursday, Coleman took to his Twitter to praise the young Swedish prospect Chimaev.

I think @KChimaev fights for a long time . Can’t replace that high ⚒ https://t.co/YaZornTI5h — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) October 15, 2020

That is some high praise from Coleman, the former UFC and PRIDE heavyweight champion who is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Coleman knows a top prospect when he sees him, and judging by Chimaev’s fighting style, it’s not a surprise that Coleman has a fondness for the youngster. Like Coleman, Chimaev is a wrestling-first fighter who looks to take his opponents down and beat them up. He’s not able to use headbutts and knees to the head as Coleman did, but he’s still plenty effective.

Making his UFC debut in July, Chimaev defeated John Phillips and Rhys McKee on Fight Island to earn himself a step up in competition against Gerald Meerschaert two months later and knocking him out cold. Chimaev has been chasing after some of the biggest names in the pond at 170lbs including Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson but so far he hasn’t been able to find anyone to fight, though Neil Magny seems like a possibility. Whenever he does get his next fight booked, you know Coleman will be watching.

