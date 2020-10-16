Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov has a “50 percent chance” of happening according to coach

Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov has a 50 percent chance of happening according to St-Pierre’s coach, Firas Zahabi.

For quite some time, St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov have been linked to fighting one another. However, the UFC didn’t want to book it in case “GSP” won and walked away with the belt. Yet, with Nurmagomedov saying he will retire at 30-0, Zahabi says if the undefeated Russian beats Justin Gaethje he thinks the fight could happen.

“Georges vs. Khabib is the only fight Georges would come back for, to be honest with you. It is the only one,” Zahabi said to Sherdog about Georges St-Piette vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. “We are all expecting him to win his next fight, if he wins in decisive fashion it would increase the odds he would fight Georges in the future. If he has a lackluster performance if he loses there would be no possibility I think in Georges’ mind. If he has a great performance, which I think he will, it ups the chances greatly, let’s just say that.”

When asked what chance he would put on St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov fighting, Firas Zahabi said it is a 50-50 that the fight happens or not.

“I would say 50 percent chance if he has an amazing performance Gaethje, a stellar performance,” the coach added. “I think it would be a 50 percent chance that it entices Georges to come back for one more fight.”

If Khabib Nurmagomedov’s upcoming title defense against Justin Gaethje wasn’t big enough, a win could earn a legendary fight against Georges St-Pierre.

If Georges St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov do fight, it would be a massive fight and could be one of the biggest of all-time. In order for it to have a chance at happening, Nurmagomedov needs to have a solid performance against Gaethje.

Do you think we will ever see Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov? If we do, who do you think will win?