UFC President Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down grappling match offer: “I don’t think Khabib ever comes back”

UFC President, Dana White has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down a grappling match offer.

Khabib, 33, competed in the lightweight division of the UFC, where he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021.

Following his victory over Justin Gaethje (23-4) at UFC 254 in October of 2020, Khabib surprised the mixed martial arts world by laying his gloves down in the center of the Octagon.

In his post-fight interview, Khabib explained:

“There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje), I spoke with my mother for three days. She doesn’t know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it.”

Nurmagomedov sporting a perfect (29-0 MMA) record, officially retired on March 18th, 2021.

It was during an appearance on ‘The Jim Rome Show’ that Dana White provided an update on Khabib’s status (h/t MMANews).

“It’s funny that you asked or it’s weird that you asked me that question, actually. I just reached out to him recently to see if he’s interested in something and he was like, ‘I’m retired, brother. I’m done.’ I don’t think Khabib ever comes back.”

White revealed that he made an offer to the Dagestani, to participate in a grappling contest, but it was rejected by ‘The Eagle’.

“It was something different, I was trying to get him to do a grappling match. He’s like, ‘I’m done. I’m retired…’ I think that when his father passed away, that was a wrap for him and he’s just focused on training other guys and helping them become world champions.”

To his credit, Khabib had 13 wins in the UFC. Of his 29 wins, 8 were by TKO. ‘The Eagle’ has three successful title defences to his name. An impressive career to say the least.

Do you think there’s a chance of Khabib ever returning to the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!