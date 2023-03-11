UFC Las Vegas: ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Las Vegas event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan (16-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former bantamweight champion is coming off back-to-back split decision losses against Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling respectively.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 278. ‘The Machine’ has not tasted defeat since 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to Ricky Simon.

UFC Las Vegas is co-headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Alexander Volkov taking on Alexander Romanov.

Volkov (35-10 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in June of last year. The former Bellator champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Alexander Romanov (16-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Marcin Tybura last August. ‘King Kong’ has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2020.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a key light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.

UFC Las Vegas Main Card (6pm EST on ESPN+)

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Jonathan Martinez vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC Vegas Prelims (3pm EST on ESPN+)

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski

Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry –

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva – Silva def. Nam via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:23 of Round 2

Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden – Harris def. Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

