Jon Jones opens up on his upcoming title fight with Stipe Miocic: “There’s never been a fight that means more to me”

Jon Jones has given his thoughts on his upcoming UFC heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic.

While it hasn’t quite been confirmed, Jon Jones is expected to defend his newly-won crown against Stipe Miocic at UFC 290. The bout will likely serve as the headliner for International Fight Week.

At this stage, Jones is already considered to be the clear favourite to win the contest. With that being said, Stipe still holds the distinction of being viewed as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

‘Bones’ made it known in the immediate aftermath of his Ciryl Gane win that he was going after Miocic. On ESPN+’s post-UFC 285 show, he went into more detail on the showdown.

“There has never been a fight that means more to me than beating Stipe Miocic. I don’t think I’ve ever fought a GOAT and people consider him the greatest heavyweight of all time. None of my past champions that I’ve beat were considered GOATs, so this GOAT vs GOAT [matchup] means the world to me.”

Jones shoots for the stars

Jon Jones has never been one to shy away from a challenge. Stipe Miocic may not be in his prime, and he may not have fought for a few years, but he’s still a dangerous opponent.

Winning a contest like this isn’t going to make Jon the greatest heavyweight in the history of MMA. What it will do, though, is cement his claim to be the overall GOAT.

He may fight again beyond the Stipe clash, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Either way, the future is certainly looking bright for him (for now).

