UFC Las Vegas Results: Nikita Krylov stops Ryan Spann in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Las Vegas main card features a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Nikita Krylov taking on Ryan Spann.

Krylov (29-9 MMA) enters tonight’s bout with hopes of earning his third victory in a row. ‘The Miner’ is coming off back-to-back victories over former division title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustaffson in his most previous efforts, the latter of which was a TKO finish (see that here).

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann also enters tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘Superman’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 281 this past November, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here).

Round one begins and Ryan Spann lands a big jab. Krylov returns fire with a good right hook. These guys are swinging big shots early here. They clinch against the fence and Spann tosses Krylov to the ground. He lands in full mount but Nikita quickly scrambles back to full guard. Another scramble and now ‘The Miner’ is on top. Spann has a choke locked in. It appears to be tight, but Nikita Krylov eventually escapes. ‘Superman’ scrambles up to his feet but Krylov still has a hold of him. He drags Spann back down and then locks in a guillotine choke. Spann escapes but Nikita is now in top position. Krylov moves to the back. Another scramble and Krylov locks up a triangle choke. This one is all over. WOW!

Nikita Krylov outgrapples Ryan Spann for the first round W 🪢 #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/8D9vPepnuo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 12, 2023

Official UFC Las Vegas Result: Nikita Krylov def. Ryan Spann via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

