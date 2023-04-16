UFC Kansas City Results: Ion Cutelaba TKO’s Tanner Boser in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main card features a light heavyweight fight between Tanner Boser and Ion Cutelaba.

Boser (20-10-1 MMA) will be returning to light heavyweight after going just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances. The 31-year-old Canadian will be looking to return to the win column after dropping a split decision to Rodrigo Nascimento in his previous effort.

Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA) will enter UFC Kansas City with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Hulk’ has suffered stoppage defeats to Ryan Spann, Johnny Walker and Kennedy Nzechukwu during his recent rough stretch.

Round one of this light heavyweight scrap begins and Tanner Boser opens with a left hand. Ion Cutelaba connects with a big left hand over the top. Boser misses with a hook and Cutelaba once again counters over the top. Boser is throwing combinations but ‘The Hulk’ is countering well with his left hook. The Canadian with a good jab. Ion Cutelaba counters with a huge right hand. Boser is rocked. Cutelaba charges in and scores a takedown. He begins landing some big shots. Tanner is trying to get back to his feet but he’s eating a ton of shots. The referee steps in and stops the contest. WOW!

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Ion Cutelaba def. Tanner Boser via TKO in Round 1

