Dustin Poirier fires back after dig from Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier, the No. 2-ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division, has responded to a recent jab from Nate Diaz.

Poirier has recently been linked to a potential rematch with Conor McGregor. “The Diamond” first met McGregor in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning that fight by first-round TKO. Since then, however, both men have achieved massive success in the lightweight division, and both have recently expressed interest in a rematch.

The pair first floated the idea of a charity exhibition match in McGregor’s native Dublin, but were subsequently offered an official fight by UFC President Dana White. Both claim to have accepted that offer, but McGregor has stipulated he’s only interested if it happens this year.

On Tuesday, Diaz took to Twitter to react to this potential Poirier vs. McGregor rematch, claiming to have victories over both men. While he has never actually fought Poirier, they were briefly scheduled to fight in late 2018, which is most likely what he was alluding to.

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting … pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

165 Lbs 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

“Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting,” Diaz wrote in a Tweet that included a poster for Poirier and McGregor’s potential rematch.

“165 Lbs,” he wrote in a follow-up Tweet.

It did not take long for Poirier to respond to these comments from Diaz.

He fired back by offering to beat Diaz up at a 165 pounds—which is not currently an official UFC weight class, but one many fighters hope will be created in the future.

I’ll whip you there too https://t.co/D9FL1mnLCo — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 13, 2020

“I’ll whip you there too,” Poirier wrote in response to Diaz.

