UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa featured in new ‘Drink West’ Australian lager advert (Video)

UFC stars Tai Tuivasa and Tyson Pedro got their vocal chords working in a fun new advert for Drink West.

Within the context of the UFC’s heavyweight division, there are very few fighters as exciting right now as Tai Tuivasa. The man known as “Bam Bam” has put together a nice win streak as of late and after his triumph over Derrick Lewis, there’s an argument to be made that he’s on the verge of receiving a title shot.

Of course, he also has a lot of hobbies outside of mixed martial arts, with one of the key examples being his love of drinking.

He recently kickstarted his own business by creating Drink West Lager alongside fellow UFC fighter Tyson Pedro and rugby league star Nathan Cleary.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In the following advertisement, they decided to show off their product in a pretty fun way – by singing their hearts out.

It draws comparisons to the truly epic “football fans singing in a pub” advert we saw from the Brits a few years ago and, based purely on the video alone, we’d say the beer is probably going to go flying off of the shelves.

Tuivasa is still waiting to find out what his next move is going to be in the UFC whereas Pedro, who has been out of the Octagon since December 2018, is set to return against Ike Villanueva later this month.

What do you think is next for Tai Tuivasa in the UFC?