Pros react after Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

By
Chris Taylor
-

Tonight’s UFC 271 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight matchup between fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Lewis (26-9 MMA) had last competed at UFC Vegas 45 in December, where he earned his record-setting thirteenth career knockout. That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in a bout for the promotions interim heavyweight title.

As for the Aussie, Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA) entered UFC 271 sporting a four-fight winning streak, his last being a KO win at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai. ‘Bam Bam’ was looking to put himself in title contention with a win over Lewis this evening.

Tonight’s UFC 271 main event resulted in the nasty knockout many fans and pundits were expecting. Tai Tuivasa was able to land a crushing standing elbow to the dome of Derrick Lewis which sent ‘The Black Beast’ crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Official UFC 271 Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lewis vs. Tuivasa’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tai Tuivasa defeating Derrick Lewis:

Who would you like to see Tai Tuivasa fight next following his KO victory over Derrick Lewis at tonight’s UFC 271 event Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

