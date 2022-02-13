Pros react after Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tonight’s UFC 271 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight matchup between fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Lewis (26-9 MMA) had last competed at UFC Vegas 45 in December, where he earned his record-setting thirteenth career knockout. That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in a bout for the promotions interim heavyweight title.

As for the Aussie, Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA) entered UFC 271 sporting a four-fight winning streak, his last being a KO win at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai. ‘Bam Bam’ was looking to put himself in title contention with a win over Lewis this evening.

Tonight’s UFC 271 main event resulted in the nasty knockout many fans and pundits were expecting. Tai Tuivasa was able to land a crushing standing elbow to the dome of Derrick Lewis which sent ‘The Black Beast’ crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Official UFC 271 Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lewis vs. Tuivasa’ below:

There’s about to be a massive contrast in music when Derrick comes out!😂 #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Expect the unexpected when it comes to both these guys #ufc271 — Aspen Ladd (@TheAspenLadd) February 13, 2022

I like both these guys but I have already been to Houston, so I’m gonna have to put my money on Tuivasa. 😂. Good fight men 🥊#ufc — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022

Is there any way both guys can win? #UFC271 both of these guys are awesome! #Heavyweights — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 13, 2022

Don’t forget about Derrick’s Ground and Pound ability! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

bro if you get taken down by derrick lewis quit fighting — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 13, 2022

That’s that Poly bite down #tuivasa — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) February 13, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Tai Tuivasa defeating Derrick Lewis:

He ok — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 13, 2022

Oh My God!!!! 👟 🍺 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

