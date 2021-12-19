UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida.

Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back earlier this summer in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.

Tyron Woodley was attempting to overcome a five-fight losing skid when he returned to the ring this evening. ‘T-Wood’ had ended his mixed martial arts career suffering four straight losses inside of the Octagon.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ was looking to improve his record to a perfect 5-0 this evening. Prior to defeating Woodley back in August, Paul was coming off a first round knockout victory over former MMA champion Ben Askren (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2’ fight was not the thrilling rematch that most fans were hoping for. The first five rounds of the fight consisted of a lot of hugging and clinching, resulting in boos from the crowd. However, the fight did end in spectacular fashion, this after Paul landed a massive right hand that sent Woodley crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley via KO (punch)

Check out how UFC fighters reacted to ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ below:

I see Blonde Brunson putting hands on @jakepaul in the future . Whether it’s MMA or Boxing ! #PaulWoodley2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

I liked Purge Paul better , YMCA walk out … I don’t know about that 1 #PaulWoodley2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Woodly is doing pretty good — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 19, 2021

Close round. Could be 2-2 going into the 5th. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Really don’t even know how to score these rounds anymore with all the hugging! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Tyron Woodley:

O my god!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 19, 2021

Woodley kept trying to perry the body punches all night and bit one too many times! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

I’m shook — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 19, 2021

FACK!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 19, 2021

Paul needs to fight an MMA guy his size if he wants to keep doing this cross-over thing. Or go fight a real boxer! 🗣 https://t.co/03gRQZRbzF — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021

