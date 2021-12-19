Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida.

Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.

Tyron Woodley was attempting to overcome a five-fight losing skid when he returned to the ring this evening. ‘T-Wood’ had ended his mixed martial arts career suffering four straight losses inside of the Octagon.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ was looking to improve his record to a perfect 5-0 this evening. Prior to defeating Woodley back in August, Paul was coming off a first round knockout victory over former MMA champion Ben Askren (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ fight was not the thrilling rematch that most fans were hoping for. The first five rounds of the contest consisted of a lot of hugging and clinching, resulting in boos from the crowd. However, the fight did end in spectacular fashion, this after Paul landed a massive right hand that sent Woodley crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via KO (punch) in Round 6

Check out how Pro Boxers reacted to ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ below:

Jake Paul shoulda hit up @_SMF__ for a quick wardrobe change. We coulda got that done in less than a week! #PaulWoodley2 — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) December 19, 2021

Slopy and ugly, but Paul finally threw a rt. hand counter just missing Woodley coming in. #PaulWoodley — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 19, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley tonight in Tampa, Florida:

Damn! 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 19, 2021

What set that up was a subtle dip to body which took Woodley’s eyes to wrong place then rt. up top to head. Woodley never saw it. #PaulWoodley https://t.co/floGgqW5hE — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 19, 2021

Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

The meme’s are coming — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 19, 2021

Beautiful over hand right by Jake Paul 💤 — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) December 19, 2021

I was going to turn off the fight but while I was going to turn off the tv JAKE LANDS the nastiest right Hand to just demolish Woodley, damn talk about slow burn 🥊🥊🥊 Nice Shot Jake 👌 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 19, 2021

Melatonin extra strong https://t.co/w3QJBoKwcg — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 19, 2021

