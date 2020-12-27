UFC Fight Night 184: “Holloway vs. Kattar” Fight Card and Rumors

Check out the latest fight card and rumors for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 184: Holloway vs. Kattar event in early January 2021.
Event: UFC Fight Night 184: Holloway vs. Kattar
Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021
Location: Fight Island in Abu Dhabi
Broadcast: ESPN+ (3 pm EST prelims)
UFC Fight Night 184 (Confirmed Bouts)
Featherweight (five rounds): Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese
Welterweight bout: David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev
The crown jewel of the UFC Fight Night 184 card is, of course, the fantastic featherweight main event between top contenders Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. Holloway is coming off of a highly-controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkaovski on Fight Island last July, while Kattar has won back-to-back fights over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige. The winner of this fight could get a 145lbs title shot.
Another intriguing bout sees Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese. Akhmedov is ranked in the top-15 and although he is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Chris Weidman, he has still proven himself to a capable UFC middleweight. As for Breese, he picked up a huge KO win over KB Bhullar in his return to the Octagon. With Brees looking to break into the rankings, beating Akhmedov is a great test for him now.
UFC Fight Night 184 (Announced Bouts)
Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher
Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe
Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn
Middleweight bout: Puna Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic
Women’s bantamweight bout: Wu Yanan vs. Bethe Correia
Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez
Featherweight bout: Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy
Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Christian Aguilera
Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang
Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes
Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico
How excited are you for UFC Fight Night 184: Holloway vs. Kattar?