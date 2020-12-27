UFC Fight Night 184: “Holloway vs. Kattar” Fight Card and Rumors

Check out the latest fight card and rumors for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 184: Holloway vs. Kattar event in early January 2021.

Event: UFC Fight Night 184: Holloway vs. Kattar

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Location: Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Broadcast: ESPN+ (3 pm EST prelims)

UFC Fight Night 184 (Confirmed Bouts)

Featherweight (five rounds): Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Welterweight bout: David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

The crown jewel of the UFC Fight Night 184 card is, of course, the fantastic featherweight main event between top contenders Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. Holloway is coming off of a highly-controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkaovski on Fight Island last July, while Kattar has won back-to-back fights over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige. The winner of this fight could get a 145lbs title shot.

Another intriguing bout sees Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese. Akhmedov is ranked in the top-15 and although he is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Chris Weidman, he has still proven himself to a capable UFC middleweight. As for Breese, he picked up a huge KO win over KB Bhullar in his return to the Octagon. With Brees looking to break into the rankings, beating Akhmedov is a great test for him now.

UFC Fight Night 184 (Announced Bouts)

Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe

Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn

Middleweight bout: Puna Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Women’s bantamweight bout: Wu Yanan vs. Bethe Correia

Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Featherweight bout: Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy

Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Christian Aguilera

Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes

Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

