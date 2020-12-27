UFC featherweight Jared Gordon celebrates five years of sobriety

UFC featherweight Jared Gordon celebrated five years of sobriety by sharing a motivational message with his followers on his social media.

Gordon has been very open about his past drug addiction. In his late teens, Gordon began using prescription pain medication, and soon after in his early 20s, Gordon became addicted to heroin. He has admitted that he was homeless and panhandled in order to get money for drugs. The incredible thing was he was coming up as an excellent MMA prospect at the same time. From 2011 to 2015, Gordon won the first nine fights of his MMA career before suffering his first career loss to Jeff Lentz.

In the Lentz fight, Gordon suffered an eye injury that led him to once again being hooked on pain meds. Not long after suffering the first loss of his professional MMA career, Gordon suffered his third overdose, and that was what made him decided to finally get clean from drugs. He entered rehab after and has been sober for five years since. After winning three more fights after getting clean, the UFC signed him.

This weekend, Gordon celebrated five years of being clean. Check out the inspiring message that “Flash” shared with his followers on his social media.

They say at five years of sobriety you get your marbles back. That with in your first five years you’re still a “new comer” or “beginner.” God willing ill be sober for the rest of my life and can live a lifetime of service and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/D9y5ky3KtK — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 27, 2020

Gordon (16-4) has been in the UFC since 2017 and he has gone 4-3 overall in the Octagon since then. The 32-year-old Roufusport product is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Chris Fishgold on Fight Island this past July and he is set to return to the Octagon in February 2021 when he takes on Danny Chavez.

