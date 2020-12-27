Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov would only return for superfight with Georges St. Pierre

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier says that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would only return for a superfight with Georges St. Pierre.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA following a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, a victory that improved his career record to 29-0. Nurmagomedov has said many times that getting to 30-0 is one of his goals, but after his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away in July from COVID-19, he said that he no longer wanted to continue to step into the Octagon.

However, while Nurmagomedov said he has retired, UFC president Dana White said that it’s not official yet and he has said that he believes he can convince Nurmagomedov to fight again. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Cormier said that he does think his teammate at American Kickboxing Academy would return to the Octagon again, but only for one name: a superfight with GSP.

“It would have to be Georges St-Pierre. I believe that a big fight is what he would want in order to just prove himself. Like you said, Khabib Nurmagomedov is just trying to make history and a win over Georges St-Pierre would do exactly that for him. When your resume becomes so big, not many things can add value to it. If he can go and (fight) GSP and beat GSP, that adds value,” Cormier said.

Cormier is right in that Nurmagomedov will only fight again for a matchup that would impact his legacy, otherwise, it’s not worth it. Going in there and beating someone like GSP, who is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, would be the biggest fight possible for Nurmagomedov if he wants to fight one more time.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is right and Khabib Nurmagomedov would return to the Octagon for a superfight with Georges St. Pierre?