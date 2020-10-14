UFC Fight Island 6 card loses co-main event

This Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 6 card has lost its originally scheduled co-main event: a heavyweight fight between Cyril Gane and Ante Delija.

This bout’s cancelation stems from an issue on Delija’s side of things. According to report from La Sueuer, the Croatian heavyweight was plucked from the matchup due to some lingering contract issues with the PFL, where he used to fight. The UFC was unfortunately unable to find a replacement opponent for Gane.

“The fight was canceled due to an administrative error, namely, I did not get the termination of the contract by the PFL and this news caught me when I had already come to Abu Dhabi,” Delija wrote on social media not long after his exit from UFC Fight Island 6 (via MMA Mania). “As an athlete, whose focus is exclusively on fighting, I did not deal with the logistical part of my performance. I was disappointed and taken aback by this whole situation, I had the ideal opportunity to perform as a co-main fight at an event in the best organization in the world, but it is what it is. I hope to be in the ring again soon.”

While it’s unfortunate that Delija won’t be able to make his UFC debut at UFC Fight Island 6 as planned, it’s also very unfortunate that Gane won’t be able to return to the Octagon as soon as planned. The French star, who previously ruled over the TKO heavyweight division, currently holds the No. 13 in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings. He’s 3-0 in the UFC, but has regrettably had his last four fights canceled due to a range of issues.

At present, it’s not clear which fight will replace this Ciryl Gane vs. Ante Delija fight as the new UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event. The card will be headlined by a featherweight contender bout between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.