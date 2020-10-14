Kanye West uses Joaquin Buckley KO to release new song

Kanye West has released a new song, and paired the music with footage from last weekend’s insane Joaquin Buckley knockout.

Buckley was the star of last weekend’s UFC Fight Island 5 card, delivering what is widely considered one of the best knockouts in UFC history at the expense of Impa Kasanganay. This knockout win quickly went viral, reaching far outside the MMA bubble, and evidently made it onto one one of Kanye’s screens.

Early on Wednesday, Kanye took to Twitter to share a new song, which he synced up to looped footage of Buckley knocking out Kasanganay.

See it below.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

“THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH.” – Kanye West on Twitter.

Buckley has been the talk of the MMA world since his defeat of Kasanganay, but is not let the new fame change him. The middleweight star has been the picture of class in the wake of this career-changing victory, even praising his vanquished foe Kasanganay on Instagram.

While he was already experiencing some serious viral fame, that fame is likely to inflate even further thanks to Kanye West.